Malami’s protection of democracy and rule of law in Edo

By Bello Imam

In swiftly requesting the Inspector General of Police to provide security to Edo State Assembly members, Attorney General Abubakar Malami did a correct and courageous thing. What he did was to preserve democracy. What Malami did hopefully will bring a brigand governor to his senses so that he does not immerse his state in a cataclysm of violence and electoral disorder.

PDP and other critics will say that Malami acted in a partisan manner and that he should not have gotten involved in what is essentially a political argument. However, their argument is terribly wrong and mostly disingenuous. True, the acts of Governor Obaseki in partially destroying the House of Assembly building and in attempting to intimidate the 17 lawmakers were political in their impetus. However, because an act was motivated by political considerations does not insulate the act from being criminal. If this were the case, there would be no such thing as election related crimes. Even the most blatant forms of corruption by elected office holders would thus be excused. Nigeria would descend into a situation of unbridled criminality where anything could be done in the name of political pursuits. Too much license and untoward conduct already has infiltrated our political culture. We must sanitise and cleanse politics not further soil it. Malami’s action are thus a good step in the proper direction.

Far from being immodest or overbroad, Malami’s approach was remarkable measured and circumspect. He wisely did not call for the arrest of the governor’s criminal minions and lackeys. Had he done so, the PDP would have cried that he was trying to harass their party. He left them alone so that the public may see the PDP for what they are: a motley confederation with a violent disregard for the basics of constitutional democracy. A party led by a madcap governor so reckless and unrestrained in the pursuit of his ambitions that he would waste public funds to destroy a public building and harass a constitutionally mandated institution simply because its members would not lick his boots. The man is a walking disaster as he cannot even view his opponents as fellow human beings. He sees them as objects that must be totally obedient or totally destroyed. As such, the only promise that he will keep if he returns to office is to rule the state with an iron fist and to bring violence on the houses of those who do not treat him as some political deity.

Despite Obaseki’s violent transgressions, Malami did not even criticise the tyrannical governor. Obaseki perpetuated a grave constitutional transgression by prohibiting the majority of the Edo lawmakers from entering the Assembly building and by refusing to recognise them as duly elected representatives of the people. By thwarting the Assembly, Obaseki effectuated an unprecedented coup. Since democracy was restored in 1999, Nigeria has seen its share of flamboyant, aggrandising governors. Some thought themselves larger than life. But none went as far as Obaseki in trying to wreck the legislative arm in his own state. If democracy is a rare and valuable pearl then Obaseki is the crude unrepentant swine to which you never toss that pearl.

Malami’s action takes nothing away from Obaseki or the PDP that is rightfully theirs. All Malami did was to request security protection for the duly elected representatives of people of the state. To argue against this means you care little about democracy. In this, Obaseki and the PDP erred in way that despots tend to err. The Edo Assembly cannot be reduced to the brick and mortar of a building. The Assembly is comprised of those elected by the people of the state to be their lawmakers.

If a storm or earthquake damaged the building, that would not preclude the Assembly from continuing their essential work from another location, even from under a tree if need be. Thus, the governor’s malevolent destruction of the building bears no greater significance than if a storm had come and passed. Destroying a building does not mean you have destroyed the people’s right to have their elected representatives gather and pass laws for the public good. A bulldozer can no more destroy the constitution than a knife can stab and kill an idea.

In taking this act, Malami hopefully alerted Obaseki that forbearance of law enforcement will only go so far. If he were prudent, Obaseki will understand the warning and exercise more restraint. Sadly, Obaseki will not likely heed such signals. Obaseki will perform lawless act after lawless act to get his way. Thus, there will be many more challenges for Malami and law enforcement because of Obaseki’s misconduct. Today, Malami showed that he is more than capable of thwarting Obaseki’s malice in a professional and prudent manner.

While he has done no wrong, Malami has made himself the enemy of this reckless and vindictive governor. Also, there are a few APC governors and senior figures who, for their selfish reasons, are clandestinely supporting Obaseki. This group of fifth columnists also bristle at Malami’s correct decision. That he faced such headwinds and yet still chose to do what was right and fitting shows the courage of Malami. He is to be commended for supporting democracy and law and order in Edo. Nigeria will be better for what he did and how he did it for he did what was needed but no more than was necessary at the moment.

