Malawi: Anti-Corruption Body Asks Chakwera to Appoint Parastatal Boards

The National Anti Corruption Alliance has added its voice to calls for President Lazarus Chakwera to expedite appointments of boards of parastatal organizations, fearing any delay would create a breeding ground for corruption and bribery.

A civil society organisation Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) recently noted with concerns that, apart from only two of them, all the parastatal organizations are running without boards of directors after Chakwera dissolved them all just soon after ascending to the high office.

Adding its voice, National Anti Corruption Alliance chairperson Moses Mkandawire said parastatal boards will support government’s push for public sector reforms being championed by State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Mkandawire observed that without boards in place , “management cannot make some decisions”.

He said management can also make misguided decisions .

Presidential spokesman Brian Banda said Chakwera will appoint boards “before the end of 100 days in office.”

The civil society also expects that the parastatal boards will hire Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for these boards on merit through competitive processes, further stressing that they expect nothing less than well qualified individuals of good repute to lead these parastatals, and in the process develop Malawi tremendously.