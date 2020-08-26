Malawi: DPP Fires Secretary General Jeffrey – Ben Phiri Resigns As Elections Director

The erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired its Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey after she declined to resign from her position as instructed by the party president Peter Mutharika.

Jeffrey ruffled the feathers of Mutharika when she said the former president should retire as she and other leaders in the party are calling for an early convention to elect a new leader.

She said Mutharika–who led the party back into government in May 2014 after two years in opposition after the death of its founding president Bingu wa Mutharika–has done his part; hence, DPP needs a new person to lead it into the future.

DPP lost in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election to the nine-party Tonse Alliance led by MCP president Lazarus Chakwera who partnered Mutharika’s then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket.

But posting on his Facebook page on July 23, Mutharika said he will not leave the party and pledged to continue fighting to the end.

Wrote the former president: “Come next election, DPP will be bouncing back into government and I will render all my support to make sure this is achieved as we did between 2012 and 2014.

“Malawians have already seen that their much-touted change has not brought them the change they were looking for. I, therefore, call upon all DPP supporters to remain strong and vigilant, united and principled so that we achieve this together.”

Peter Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012, propelling the party to victory in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Meanwhile, Ben Phiri has resigned as director of elections of DPP but has not withdrawn his party membership.

In a letter dated August 17 2020, Phiri said he has resigned because DPP lost the fresh presidential elections under his stewardship as director of elections.

Phiri said he cannot claim to have any “fresh and viable strategies to spur the party into another victory having lost the past one.”

He said his resignation will “pave way for fresh minds to take the party forward.”

00vote

Article Rating