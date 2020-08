[Nyasa Times] Youthful politician and businessperson Noel Lipipa, owner of multi-million Lab Enterprises investment, says Malawi is being destroyed by ‘get-rich’ quickly politicians–who amass millions of money without even a single known previous investment to their name.

