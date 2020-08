[Nyasa Times] Malawi government has outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people and that Police and local authorities will have powers to disperse gatherings and wearing face masks is one mandatory in public places in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The post Malawi: Malawi Brings in Strict New Curbs On Life to Fight Covid-19 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...