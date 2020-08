[Nyasa Times] State prosecutors have indicated that former head of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Kenam Kalilani, who is accused alongside former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu of stealing an intelligence computer, will be slapped with additional criminal charges.

