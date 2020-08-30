Mali: ECOWAS, junta strike deal on transition programme

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Malian military junta have reached an agreement on transition programme.

The junta, which had earlier held on to a three-year programme have now settled for the formation of a civilian transitional government to run the affairs of the country in the next 12 months.

This agreement was contained in the declaration made available to the media after their video conference meeting held on Friday between the Heads of State, the ECOWAS Mediator, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the CNSP leadership, the military body currently running the country.

The summit was said to have considered the report of the mission by the ECOWAS Mediator, which took place from Saturday 22 to Monday 24 August 2020, to assess the recent developments in Mali.

It noted that the ECOWAS delegation to Mali had several meetings, notably with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, CNSP leadership, the Constitutional Court and the Group of Ambassadors to Mali.

The Summit also noted that representatives of the African Union and the United Nations in Bamako, as well as the Executive Secretary of the G5 Sahel took part in the meetings.

The summit called on the Malian military leadership to immediately begin the process for a civilian transition in consultation with the Constitutional Court as well as all relevant parties and stakeholders.

ECOWAS urged them to take into account the following considerations among others: Appointment of a Transition President. He/she should be a civilian and known for his/her professional qualities as well as intellectual and moral probity, and shall be responsible for leading the transition.

The Transition President will not stand as a candidate in the next presidential election.

Appointment of a Prime Minister, Head of Government, also a civilian, known for his/her professional qualities as well as intellectual and moral probity.