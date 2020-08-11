Daily News

Mali: Mali Swears in New Judges for Controversial Constitutional Court

[RFI] Nine new members of Mali’s constitutional court were sworn in on Monday during a ceremony attended by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who leads mediation by the Ecowas regional bloc. The constitutional court was at the heart of a crisis in Mali leading to a widespread protest movement calling for the resignation of President Keita.

