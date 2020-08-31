Mama June heads to Beverly Hills to get liposuction as she celebrates nearly seven months sober 

Mama June is headed to Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Geno Doak for a makeover as the couple celebrate nearly seven months sober, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old, who found fame with her pageant daughter Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ already had a drastic transformation back in 2017 when she showed off her dramatic weight loss from a gastric bypass surgery on her show From Not to Hot.

But the reality star fell into addiction, admitting she spent up to $2,500 on meth and crack cocaine with Geno, losing all the progress she made and weighing 258lbs.

Now, Mama June claims she and Geno have been sober for nearly seven months and are heading to California for some cosmetic surgery next week, with the mother-of-four getting liposuction on her torso, a tummy tuck and new veneers.

Mama June is having the operation done by Dr. Michael K Obeng, and her teeth done by cosmetic dentist Dr Tom Kalili.

Geno, 44, who weighs 307lbs, will be getting gastric sleeve surgery by Dr Samuel Kashani in Beverly Hills and his top and bottom teeth done by Dr Tom Kalili.

The couple happily posed for photos before their operation.

Earlier this month, Mama June announced the milestone in her sobriety, saying in a video posted on Instagram: ‘Hey guys, real quick I just wanted to jump on here.

‘I know my birthday isn’t until Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged out chip that my manager sent me for my birthday.’

‘It’s probably the thing I’m proud of the most, because now me and Geno are over six months clean,’ she said. ‘This is amazing, y’all, I’m so proud of this.’

The McIntyre, Georgia native’s post came after past problems linked to drugs and brushes with the law.

Mama June and Doak are more than a year removed from their March 2019 arrest in Alabama in connection with crack cocaine possession.

Doak was also charged with domestic violence and harassment in the incident.

Both pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession last fall.

On her We TV series Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June said that her battle with drug addiction led her to liquidate their finances.

‘The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f***ing broke,’ said the reality star, who noted that her addiction to methamphetamine cost as much as $2,500 daily, in addition to taking prescription medications.

‘Because you know at that point, we was doing quite a bit – I mean, it was a couple ounces a day,’ June said. ‘I lost who I was for a while, I do believe that. I do believe that the person I wanted to kill is in the past. I hated that person I was.’

Still, she has been having troubles with her family, having a tense relationship with her children following her arrest with Geno.

Her daughters said that ever since that scandal, June has all but exited their lives.

‘She doesn’t even answer our phone calls. It goes to voicemail,’ her daughter Pumpkin said in the family’s reality TV show Mama June: Family Crisis.

She has also tried to contact Geno, but he doesn’t answer his phone either. She said: ‘Geno’s phone goes to voicemail.’