Mamman Daura and rotational presidency

By Ibrahim Mustapha

SIR: Mamman Daura, President Buhari’s nephew has stirred up controversy with his recent statement on power rotation in the country. Daura, in an interview granted to the BBC Hausa, advocated for a competent president in 2023 rather than the usual zoning one. His statement has since sparked up mixed reactions across the country with socio-cultural groups such as Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere condemning it.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the country has witnessed power rotation between the north and the south. Although, the unwritten political arrangement is not constitutional, it has, somewhat doused tension and gave other geopolitical groups the opportunity to rule the country.

In an earlier piece on the subject, I have answered several vexed questions regarding the call by some APC big wings on the need to jettison the power rotation and adopt competence as the prerequisite for the office of president. One such is that no region has the monopoly of capable hands to steer the leadership of the country. I have also explained how the rejection of this simple gentleman agreement cost the PDP power in 2015.

In conclusion, I implored the leadership of the ruling party to take a cue from the sad or rather unfortunate experience of the former ruling party and resolve its zoning arrangement. While Mamman Daura might have expressed his personal views as guaranteed by the constitution, being an elder statesman and person close to the seat of power, his view on the matter has certainly come at a wrong time.

His statement has started heating up the polity one result of which the presidency has had to disassociate itself from it. The late military head of state, Sani Abacha, once came up with the idea of rotational presidency to address the perceived fear of power domination from a particular region. He ensured that the idea was inserted in the 1997 constitution. Sadly, the Abdulsalam military regime threw the baby with the bathwater. He removed the clause and confounded the already heightened agitation. However, with the return of democracy in 1999, the People Democracy Party (PDP) adopted the zoning arrangement to build unity and national cohesion. The breach of the agreement by the former president, Ebele Jonathan, led to defeat of the party in 2015 general elections.

Nigeria’s defective federalism has become an albatross to socio-economic development of the country. There have been intense agitation or call for fiscal federalism and power rotation in the country. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation with over 360 tribes. Thanks to the principle of federal character which is being practiced sometimes in breach for taking care of the nation’s diverse ethnic composition. If the country could retain and use federal character in sharing of jobs and political appointments, the rotation of presidency should not be an exception. Our ruling elites who are the beneficiaries of this should not deny its existence. It is high time our elites both in words and actions adopted what would promote peace, unity and national development.

