Mamman Daura’s trip to UK: What we know so far

Mamman Daura, a nephew to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday travelled to the United kingdom for an undisclosed reason.

Daura’s departure to the UK comes while restrictions are still in place on international flights in the country. Although the government has announced that the resumption of international flights might begin soon.

But while it is true that the president’s nephew travelled on Wednesday, the reasons for his trip, despite travel ban, is still sketchy.

Here is what we know



A presidential media aide Ayo Akanji on Thursday morning told The Guardian that Daura is “indeed is in London with some members of his Family.”

The media aide categorically dismissed claims that the octogenarian was ill. But he said Daura “might run a routine check but there’s no trigger of worries.”

Ayo added that the Daura “prayed on Friday in the Villa and was in the best of shape- Nothing is wrong with him”

TheCable also reported that a family member disclosed that Daura did not travel to the UK to treat COVID-19 or because of any medical emergency.

“He went for his regular check-up and there is nothing strange about that,” NAN reported.

A family source, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the president’s nephew embarked on the trip for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

“It is impossible that a man, who is over 80, would have breathing problems on Friday and the family would wait for five days before flying him abroad in an emergency. A man having breathing problems on Friday would not attend a public funeral on Tuesday,” the family source told NAN.

How it started



On Wednesday, Saraha Reporters, reported that the Daura was flown to the UK for urgent medical treatment over an undisclosed ailment.

The news platform claimed that he was flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to coronavirus since last Friday.

The Presidency is yet to react to the claims.

A number of high profile Nigerian politicians have died of complications from COVID-19 infection.

Buhari’s chief of staff Abba Kyari died in April 2020, about a month after he contracted the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Lagos senator Bayo Osinowo and other politicians in the country had died from the virus.

