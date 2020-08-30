Man (28) who died in Cork city is named locally

A man (28) who died in unexplained circumstances in Wilton on the southside of Cork city over the weekend has been named locally as Colm Casey from Keel in Macroom.

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation following the unexplained death of Mr Casey who was transferred to Cork University Hospital at 1.10am on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Eagle Valley in Wilton and Mr Casey, who was unconscious, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Casey, who was a past pupil of De La Salle College in Macroom, was in the company of several of his friends.

The scene was forensically examined and a postmortem was carried out. The results were not released for operational reasons.

Local priest in Macroom Father John Keane said there were “no words” for the “shocking” tragedy suffered by the Casey family.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey has extended his condolences to the Casey family.

“I knew Colm through Macroom GAA. He was a nice footballer and quiet boy. I feel very sorry for his family and friends. He was a good footballer .”

Macroom Fine Gael councillor Michael Creed said it was “devastating” for the family and friends of a “a very nice young fella”.

An incident room has been established in Togher Garda station. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 021-4947120.