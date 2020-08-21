Man, 50, drowns as12 survived from building collapse in Kano

By Bashir Bello

A 50-year-old man, identity undisclosed has on Friday drowned in a pond as twelve others survived from a building collapse in Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Nassarawa and Dala Local Government areas of the state respectively.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed confirmed the development to Vanguard on Friday.

Muhammed said, “We received a rescue call from one M. Muhammad Kamalu in Airport road in Nassarawa LGA at 02:57 pm, notifying us of a 50 years old man who drowns inside a pond.

“Upon receiving the information, we deployed our rescue team to the scene of the incident.

“The victim was rescued dead and handed toward the head of Gwagwarwa Kwangila, Alh. Umar Usman.

“Earlier, we received a rescue call from Malami iliyasu in Kurna Rijiyar Lemo, Dala Local Government at 01:37 pm notifying us of an incident involving 12 persons.

“It was m discovered that it was an uncomplete building under construction that collapsed on the persons.

“Co were rescued alive with some injuries. All victims were taken to waziri gidado hospital,” Muhammed however stated.

Vanguard News