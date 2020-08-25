Man, 55, drowns inside well attempting to rescue sheep

By Bashir Bello

A Fifty-five-year-old man, identify as Abdulhamid Muhammad has been confirmed dead after felling inside well while attempting to rescue his sheep from the well.

It was gathered that the incident leading to Muhammad’s death occurred in Sha’iskawa village, Dambatta Local Government of Kano State when he (the deceased) was trying to rescue his sheep that fell in the same well.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Tuesday, said the victim was rescued and rushed to the Dambatta General hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Muhammed said, “We received a distress call at about 04:37 am in our Dambatta Fire Station, from one Ummi Muhammad in Sha’iskawa village, Dambatta Local government area notifying us of the incident.

“Upon receiving the information, we dispatched our team who discovered that it was a 55-year-old man, Abdulhamid Muhammad who fell inside a well.

“The incident happened when he was trying to rescue his sheep that fell inside the well.

“We rescued the victim and took him to Dambatta general hospital. The victim was confirmed dead by the physician.

“We advise people to stop putting themselves in such dangers, to inform the brigade in case of any incidents,” Muhammed however stated.

Vanguard News