Man arrested for ‘beating victim unconscious’ at BLM protests

Marquise Love was taken into custody on Friday morning, accused of beating Adam Haner during a BLM protest in Portland. He is pictured in his latest mugshot

The Black Lives Matter protester suspected of beating up a bystander during demonstration in Portland has handed himself in to police following a city-wide manhunt that lasted four days.

Marquise Love, 25, was arrested Friday morning, accused of punching and kicking Adam Haner to the ground in the city on Sunday evening.

Online records show he has now been charged with felony assault, felony coercion and felony riot. Bail has been set at $260,000.

On Sunday evening, Haner crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near the protests, before he was pulled from the car and beaten.

Video footage showed a man – believed to be Love – kicking Haner in the head before leaving him unconscious. Haner also suffered two black eyes in the vicious beating.

Love already has a lengthy criminal record which includes charges for domestic assault, interfering with public transport, driving without a license, domestic harassment and guns charges.

It is currently unclear how cops tracked down Love. They have been conducting a huge city-wide search for the suspect since Sunday’s shocking attack.

Portland police have arrested Marquise Love (right) over the brutal attack on Adam Haner (left) near a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland on Sunday evening

Footage of Haner’s beating has sparked outrage on the internet since it first began circulating late on Sunday.

In the video, demonstrators are seen hauling Haner out from his truck and throwing him to the ground. The BLM protesters appear to believe that he deliberately plowed his vehicle into them.

Hanner, who was profusely bleeding from the head, was ordered to sit on the ground and told to ‘wait for police to arrive.’

However, he was knocked out by a vicious kick to the side of his head. The kick was purportedly made by Love.

As he lay unconscious on the ground, shouts of ‘Black Lives Matter’ were heard as other protesters attempted to provide first aid.

Others began ransacking the man’s truck and when questioned by bystanders, they explained that they were simply ‘checking for weapons.’

Haner was rushed to hospital after being kicked. He has since been released and is recovering, police said

On Wednesday, after being released from hospital, Haner uploaded a photo showing the injuries he sustained in the attack

The incident purportedly began when Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin, were driving through Portland in his truck on Sunday evening. They allegedly saw a transgender woman being mugged and stopped to help.

‘He [Haner] was trying to help and they called him a white supremacist,’ Martin told local news network, Fox 12.

At that point, Haner hopped back into the truck, but he was purportedly chased down by protesters and his car mounted a sidewalk.

He was reportedly pulled from the truck and assaulted. Martin says she was also attacked.

‘They were just looking for a fight,’ Martin stated.

‘They were trying to fight people driving by. They were just looking to fight somebody.’

However, some protesters say Haner was an agitator who deliberately drove toward the crowds to stir up trouble.

A look into his recent social media activity revealed that he has shared memes poking fun at Black Lives Matter protests.

One of his posts read: ‘Would it be wrong to follow rioters home and burn down their properties? Asking for a friend.’

Haner has denied deliberately trying to provoke the protesters.

David Hernandez, who shot the graphic footage, says he believes Haner was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

‘I think he just felt extremely threatened,’ Hernandez said in an interview.

‘They chased him… until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts.

‘This was violent, extremely violent. Sometimes I forget I’m walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest. Sometimes it feels like you’re walking in a Third World county.’

The incident purportedly began when Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin (right), were driving through Portland in his truck on Sunday evening. The couple say they were in no way trying to start trouble

Meanwhile, prior to his arrest on Friday, Love had been posting messages on Snapchat, according to The Sun.

In one of the posts, he can be seen asking followers for money in case he is arrested for the attack on Haner.

‘Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him look it up on twitter put money on my books and come see me,’ he allegedly sent from his Snapchat account, alongside a selfie.

While on the run, Love, 25, took to Snapchat to ask for money in case he was caught and jailed for the alleged beating of Haner

LOVE’S CRIMINAL RECORD 2019: Failing to appear in court for driving with a suspended or revoked license 2017: Arrested for domestic assault and domestic harassment (not prosecuted) 2016: Two arrests for providing false information in connection with the transfer of a fire arm, domestic assault, criminal trespass Driving without a valid license and without insurance. Making unreasonable noise with a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, not having insurance, vehicle registration or plates. 2015: Interfering with public transport 2014: Involved in a domestic case that proved he was the father of a baby. He was also charged that year for violating probation in another case. 2012: Second degree theft and interfering with public transport and criminal trespass

The arrest comes after another wild night in Portland, during which protesters tried to smash into an ICE building and clashed with federal agents on the 84th day of violence in the city.

Cops fired tear gas to disperse the crowds after protesters pounded on the window of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement complex and spray-painted expletives on the walls.

The violence came 24 hours after a 200-strong mob of protesters torched the city’s famous Multnomah Building. Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Footage taken Wednesday evening showed one man breaking a window at the federal building while riot police faced down demonstrators outside and protesters lit fires in the streets.

Police claimed protesters were throwing glass bottles and ‘softball-sized rocks’ and shining lasers at federal officers leaving the ICE building, while two people were arrested before the crowd was finally cleared after 1am. Two arrests were made on charges of ‘interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct’, police said.

Portland’s police chief pleaded with protesters to call off the ‘endless destruction’ as he condemned the ‘senseless criminal activity’ in the city. Officers sustained minor injuries Wednesday, a police statement said, without specifying how many were injured.

On the same day Dakotah Ray Horton, 24, was charged with assaulting a U.S. Marshals Service deputy with a baseball bat during a riot in downtown Portland on July 27.

Portland police declared a riot for a second night running Wednesday as protesters tried to smash into an ICE building

According to The Oregonian, more than 200 protesters started marching towards the ICE building at around 9.30pm last night. Some of the protesters were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks.

Federal officers looked from windows as the crowd advanced on the building, while other windows in the city had signs declaring solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Some of the demonstrators pounded on the ICE windows, prompting a warning that cops would use crowd-control munitions to prevent damage to the building.

Others ‘began shining lights and lasers at federal officers located inside of the building, police said.

Protesters then spray-painted expletive messages on the side of the building and tried to attack its windows and security cameras.

Footage showed one man smashing a hole in a window with what appeared to be a rock he found on the ground.

Cops fired back with pepper balls but some protesters responded by lobbing water bottles and even toilet rolls at the dozens of officers.

Cops fired tear gas to disperse the crowds after protesters pounded on the window of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement complex and spray-painted expletives on the walls

A line of heavily-armed police marched down a street to clear the crowds while a message was played over a loudspeaker ordering the protesters to disperse.

One police officer grappled with a protester wearing a face shield while others berated him as a ‘piece of s*** fascist’.

At one point the cops ‘bull-rushed’ towards a crowd of protesters to force them to move back, while some officers scuffled with a man on the ground.

However, around 200 people reportedly returned to the ICE building after initially being pressed back towards Caruthers Park.

‘Some people in the group began setting up barricades in surrounding streets and even moved a dumpster towards the ICE building,’ police said.

‘In the past, dumpsters have been lit on fire and moved next to targeted buildings, in an attempt to set structural fires.

‘Federal officers exited the ICE building and members of the group began throwing large rocks as well as glass bottles at them. The large rocks were described to be the size of softballs.’

On another street, one protester allegedly set a restaurant table on fire and stood dancing and beating a drum on the precipice of the blaze.

Elsewhere, a mattress was set alight as fires were lit in residential areas of Portland – with one protester skateboarding over the fire.

Portland police declared a riot for a second night running last night as protesters tried to smash into an ICE building on the 84th day of violence in the city

Portland Police said last night that ‘the gathering has been declared a riot’ as they ordered the crowds to disperse.

‘All people in this area must disperse to the north. For your safety, if you reside in this area, we ask you to go inside your residence,’ cops said.

‘Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, as well as subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and/or impact weapons.’

Two people – 30-year-old Joshua Buckley and 25-year-old Mark Putman – were arrested and charged with interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The crowd continued blocking the street until most of the protesters were finally dispersed around 1.30am, the police department said.

Police had also declared a riot on Tuesday after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in another location.

The fire was at the Multnomah County Building where a crowd of about 200 started fires in dumpsters, used rocks to smash first-floor windows and tossed burning material inside, police said.

Tuesday night’s violence led to two arrests and a minor injury for an officer, prompting condemnation from police chief Chuck Lovell.

‘Breaking windows, using accelerants to ensure a fire catches and damaging property are not solutions, but further demonstrate the intent to engage in anarchy at the expense of the entire community,’ he said.

‘To effect change, we must work to build and not destroy. This is more than property paid for by community members; these buildings host critical materials and spaces that provide essential services and support to our community at large.

‘The damage is costing millions of dollars that could be used to help people during an already challenging time.

‘Officers continue to respond each night, knowing they will have rocks, fireworks, and more thrown at them. They see the injuries sustained by their co-workers and wonder if this will be the night they are injured as well.

‘Officers continue to respond in order to protect life and safety and arrest those responsible for criminal acts. Morale is low as they face what appears to be endless destruction within the City they took an oath to serve and protect.

‘I am bolstered by their grit and determination to do everything they can each and every night to prevent a worst case scenario.

‘The stakes are high and the world is watching. We are on the national stage right now. I would much rather be known for being leaders in change rather than nightly violence.’

Fires were lit on the streets of Portland while police said protesters had harassed federal officers in the ICE building by shining lasers in their eyes

The wave of anger in Portland has led to the longest-running protests in the US since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white cop knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes in Minneapolis,with footage of the incident sparking a wave of anti-racism protests around the world.

Cops in Portland have repeatedly clashed with crowds targeting the city’s federal courthouse.

ICE has long been a target of criticism from the left, especially after the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant children from their parents.

However, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has rejected calls from some quarters to abolish ICE, which was founded in 2003.

Dakotah Ray Horton, 24, was charged with assaulting a U.S. Marshals Service deputy with a baseball bat during a riot in downtown Portland on July 27

Donald Trump’s administration also came under severe criticism from Democrats for sending federal forces to Portland at the height of the violence.

Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of a police union headquarters building and last month clashed for weeks with the federal agents.

Also Wednesday, federal authorities announced that a Portland man was arrested and charged with assaulting a federal officer with a baseball bat in what they described as a riot on July 27 at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

Dakotah Horton, 24, made an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams.

On Wednesday, Horton was ordered detained pending further court proceedings, Williams said in a news release.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to rage at the violence in Portland, saying on Tuesday that the city was a ‘disaster’ – putting New York and Chicago in the same category.

‘The Democrats have to start enforcing Law and Order in their cities and states,’ he said, reviving one of the key themes of his re-election campaign.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Wednesday that Trump told him on a recent trip: ‘We’ve gotta do something about it. We send in the FBI.’

Asked if federal forces could return to the city, he said: ‘It looks like we’re going to have to, they’re not doing the job. We want to make sure that not just Portland’s safe but every city across the country is safe.’