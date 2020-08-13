Real estate agent Mr. J.J. Emejulu, mobilized some thugs to demolish the newly constructed perimeter fencing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport causing a pandemonium at the airport as workers ran for safety.

The Federal Government had given the ending of August 2020 as deadline for re-opening of the airport which has been under maintainance for months.

J.J Emejulu who spent some time at the Kirikiri Maimum Security Prison in Apapa for selling a disputed plot of land to seven different customers in Lagos has been threatening to demolish airport buildings, claiming the land belonged to his client before he carried out the act on Wednesday.

About 6 Airforce officials who were securing the airport were overpowered by thugs and some uniformed men believed to be Army military personnel before backup was called in.

Governor Ugwuanyi who inspected the demolished portions of the concrete perimeter fencing around 4:PM expressed his disappointment over the act. He said Emejulu was already wanted in a number of land fraud cases and wondered who was sponsoring the perpetrator.

The post Man Arrested for Demolishing Airport Structures appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...