Man Banned From Tinder After Posing With Photo-shopped Baby Yoda

Chicago comedian Carter Hambley took to Twitter to share a conversation he had with a woman he matched with on Tinder about the Yoda doll he was sitting with in his profile picture.

Carter Hambley uploaded a picture of him with a Star Wars character, Baby Yoda, to his profile in the hopes of attracting fellow fans according to The Mirror.

But the seemingly obviously photoshopped image didn’t go down well with all of his matches.

The 21-year-old was asked: “Where did you get that Yoda doll?”

Surprised that the woman truly believed it was a doll he admitted: “Haha it’s just photoshopped”.

Still confused, the woman hit back: “No not the photo. I mean the Yoda doll”.

Carter tried, once again, to explain that it was a doll, and in a bid to move the conversation along he asked what kind of films she liked.

He said: “Yeah it’s not a doll, unfortunately! anyways! what kinda movies do you like, besides Star Wars, presumably”

But the woman took offense to his use of Photoshop and called him out for “catfishing”.

She wrote:

So you just put a fake image on your profile? That’s literally the definition of catfishing. You’re a liar and a sneak and I’m reporting you. Not letting you fool anyone else with your little tricks.

This led to him being blocked from the dating App.

Since being posted, the twitter post received a staggering one million likes, 144,400 retweets, and 5,300 replies.

Whilst many users found the scenario laughable, others were quick to share their own dating fails.