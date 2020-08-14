Man charged with cruelty for tying up son

Khadijat Saidu, Birnin Kebbi

A MAN, Aliyu Umaru, has been charged with cruelty for allegedly tying up his son in a goat shelter for two years in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The 12-year-old victim, who was said to have survived on goat feed during his ordeal, has been rescued by police and a human rights group.

He has been taken to hospital, it was learnt.

Police spokesman Aliyu Umaru Nafiu Abubakar said Umaru was found culpable and has been charged to court for cruelty.

Abubakar said in a statement that police found out that the victim is a Down Syndrome patient.

Down Syndrome results when a foetus develops an extra chromosome which sometimes conditions how the baby’s brain and physical features develop.

