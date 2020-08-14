Man charged with cruelty for tying up son

Khadijat Saidu, Birnin Kebbi
A MAN, Aliyu Umaru, has been charged with cruelty for allegedly tying up his son in a goat shelter for two years in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.
The 12-year-old victim, who was said to have survived on goat feed during his ordeal, has been rescued by police and a human rights group.
He has been taken to hospital, it was learnt.
Read Also: Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha
Police spokesman Aliyu Umaru Nafiu Abubakar said Umaru was found culpable and has been charged to court for cruelty.
Abubakar said in a statement that police found out that the victim is a Down Syndrome patient.
Down Syndrome results when a foetus develops an extra chromosome which sometimes conditions how the baby’s brain and physical features develop.
Comments