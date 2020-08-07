Manchester City took advantage of two shocking mistakes by Raphael Varane to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Friday and advance to the quarter-finals as Pep Guardiola came out on top in his duel with Zinedine Zidane.

The post Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...