Daily News

Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61

Manchester City took advantage of two shocking mistakes by Raphael Varane to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League last 16 second leg on Friday and advance to the quarter-finals as Pep Guardiola came out on top in his duel with Zinedine Zidane.

The post Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Man City pounce on Varane mistakes to dump out Real Madrid appeared first on Breaking News.

ADP Drags Pastor Ize-Iyamu To Court Over Certificate Scandal

Previous article

Lyon hold off Juventus to reach Champions League quarter-finals

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News