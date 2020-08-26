Man defrauds ex-wife of N1.7m

Our Reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD man, Ishola Kamorudeen, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’Court for allegedly defrauding his former wife, Rukayat Mufutau, of N1,740,000.

Police charged Ishola, who lives in Monatan area of Ibadan, with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

Prosecution counsel Opeyemi Olagunju told the court that Ishola between 2018 and 2020, allegedly obtained N1.740,000 million from Mufutau as investment in a business which was a false representation.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail, and adjourned the matter until September 24 for hearing.