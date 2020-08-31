Man docked for alleged theft of church property

A 25- year-old man, Ada Joseph of NASME Barracks, Makurdi was on Monday arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, house-breaking and theft.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘D’ Division Police Station Makurdi, by one Mrs Myina Ifeyinwa of No. 7 Behind Alhaji Dash House, Makurdi on Aug. 20.

The complainant said that she received a call from one Ebenezer, that unknown persons broke into the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Holy Ghost Sanctuary Parish, along Vita Foam Modern Market road Makurdi.

She said that the accused person, was, however caught with10 plastic chairs belonging to the church.

The prosecutor said that the accused person admitted committing the crime, with Usman Jafaru and Terdoo Moses, now at large.

She listed the stolen items as: one generator, valued at N50,000, industrial fan valued at N70,000, rechargeable speaker valued at N45,000 and 44 plastic chairs valued at N46,400.

The prosecutor said that investigation was still ongoing and asked the court for another date for mention.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The accused person pleaded not guilty while the Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 29,for further mention.