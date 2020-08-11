An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered that a 50-year-old man, Paul Nnadi, and his friend, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly taking turns to rape his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The police charged Nnadi and his friend Ayobamidele Olaiya with conspiracy and defilement.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka, however, did not take their plea.

Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Consequently, Nwaka adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that they committed the offence sometime in 2019 and May at No. 6, Ibitoye St., Ajegunle, Lagos, were charged with rape at the court.

John alleged that Nnadi, who is the victim’s step-father and Olaiya his friend, took turns on her.

John said that the case was reported at an Ajegunle police station and the defendants were arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribed up to life imprisonment on conviction.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Man, friend in court for allegedly taking turns to defile 15-year-old stepdaughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...