Man in court for allegedly injuring woman with broken bottle during political party meeting

The police on Monday arraigned a 46-year-old man, Atinaro Opeyemi, who allegedly injured a woman with a broken bottle during a political party meeting.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and breach of the peace before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 13 at 3:05p.m. on Olora Street in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant possessed a broken beer bottle when a political party meeting was taking place on the street.

Ikebuilo added that the defendant injured one Mrs Adedoyin Folasade on the cheek, with the broken bottle, at the meeting.

She noted that the offences contravened Sections 249(D) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anoma said that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade level 15.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for substantive hearing.

