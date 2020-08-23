Man in critical condition following head-on collision in Co Cork

A man is in critical condition and two others are in hospital following a head-on collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on R610 at Raffeen, Carrigaline at approximately 9.15pm.

All three people involved in the crash were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the first car, a 34-year-old man, is in critical condition while the second male driver (56) and 17-year-old male passenger are being treated for nonlife threatening injuries

The road is currently closed as gardaí investigate the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the R160 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, Co Cork between 9pm and 9.15pm on Saturday night or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.