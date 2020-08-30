Man is caught on camera ‘attempting to rape’ a woman, 25, on NYC subway platform 

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:27 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 09:41 EDT, 30 August 2020

A man was caught on video pushing a 25-year-old woman to the ground on an Upper East Side subway platform and attempting to rape her in broad daylight in New York City, police say.

The horrific attack took place at the Q train subway station at Lexington Avenue and East 63 Street around 11am on Saturday.

The woman said she was waiting for the train when the man approached her and pushed her to the ground.

A man was caught on video pushing a 25-year-old woman to the ground on an Upper East Side subway platform and attempting to rape her in broad daylight in New York City, police say. Suspect pictured above

‘The individual then climbed on top of the female and attempted to rape her, but he stopped when a crowd of bystanders formed,’ New York Police said.

Videos were taken by witnesses and show the man on top of the woman on the ground.

The woman was reportedly heard screaming and bystanders yelled and shouted at the suspect to get off of her.

‘Hey get off her,’ a person yelled at the attacker in video of the incident.

In a clip released by the NYPD he finally got off her and shrugged as if he did nothing wrong, picked up his sunglasses off the ground, and walked away.

‘The individual then climbed on top of the female and attempted to rape her, but he stopped when a crowd of bystanders formed,’ New York Police said. He got up and left when a group of bystanders gathered and yelled at him to leave the woman alone

Police were called to the scene and the assailant ran away.

She suffered minor injuries to her body but refused medical attention.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt, dark cargo pants and brown shoes.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the individual as he is wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted rape.

New York City has been reeling from a crime wave this year that has forced the New York Police Department to increase weekend patrols citywide.

There was a 162 per cent increase in the number of shooting victims and a 166 per cent increase in the number of shooting incidents during the four-week period that ended on August 23 compared to the same period last year, police data shows.

From January 1 through August 23, there was a 95 per cent increase in the number of shooting victims and 87 per cent increase in shootings compared to the same period in 2019.

During the four-week period ending on August 23, the city recorded 48 homicides – a 50 per cent increase from the 32 homicides that were recorded during the same period last year.

Between January 1 and August 23, the city recorded 280 homicides – a 35 per cent increase from 208 homicides that were recorded during the same period of 2019.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.