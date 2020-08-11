Man jailed for infecting raped minor with Hepatitis

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A tricycle operator, Blessing Kingsley, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl and infecting her with Hepatitis B.

Kingsley, on July 12, 2018, in Ondo town, took the victim to his house, where he raped her.

A test conducted on the victim showed that she was infected with Hepatitis B.

Kingsley testified for himself while the prosecution called four witnesses.

Justice Bode Adegbehingbe ruled that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Kingsley to life imprisonment.

