Man Kills Wife, Brother After Catching Them Having Sex

A 54-year-old man has killed his own brother and wife, Olga Sukhanova, after catching them having sex in his house in Ufa, Russia.

According to reports, Oleg Kirkunov had woken up in the middle of the night because he was hearing noises. As soon as he caught them having sex, he went to take his gun and shot both, killing them instantly.

He then called the police to report the incident. According to him, his 65-year-old brother Evgeny was invited by the couple to their home for a meal and drinks. He later went to bed in the couple’s spare room.

When he woke due to the noise, he saw that his wife was not in bed, he then went to the room where his brother slept and saw his wife having sex with him.

When the police arrived at the home, the duo were already dead. Kirkunov has since been charged with double murder, but, surprisingly, his actions have seen him praised as a hero on social media.

Meanwhile, a man from Oluasiri town in Nembe, Bayelsa State, was apprehended for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death.

According to Facebook user Igbogi, it was gathered that the suspect claimed his girlfriend cheated on him before he decided to kill her.

It was reported that the man pointed a gun at his girlfriend while interrogating her over the alleged affair with a man she was sighted with – when the gun went off on her, destroyed her face and killed her in the process.

The ugly incident which happened around 11pm last night (Sunday) threw the entire Oluasiri town into mourning.

Report has it that the suspect has been handed over to the Nembe unit of men of the Nigerian Police Force for prosecution.

