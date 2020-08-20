Man ‘plotted to kill brother and turn his children into sex slaves over inheritance dispute’

Ross Paul Emmick, 36, has been accused of plotting to kill his brother and turn his children into sex slaves because of a dispute over their grandparents’ inheritance

Ross Paul Emmick, 36, was arrested by Mesa authorities on August 14 and charged with theft by extortion, stalking, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and computer tampering, according to court documents obtained by FOX10.

Detectives began building their case in March, when the brother, whose name has not been released, informed police that Emmick had been threatening him.

The brother had already secured a restraining order against Emmick, police learned at the time.

The detectives then learned that there had been a dispute over inheritance money that both men received from their late grandparents.

‘The argument has been that the defendant [Emmick] does not believe that the victim should have received any money,’ a detective wrote in a probable cause statement.

The case took a turn in July when Emmick’s longtime girlfriend, who was not named, contacted investigators and warned that her boyfriend was ‘planning to do something’, court documents state.

The girlfriend wrote that she ‘had never seen [Emmick] like this and was scared’.

‘The defendant is a lot smarter than you think he is,’ she wrote, according to investigators. ‘He is 100 percent positive that he can do whatever he is going to do numerous times.’

The girlfriend claimed that Emmick had promised to hire a private investigator to follow his brother if he moved, and that he would continue to ‘wreak havoc’ on his brother’s life until he paid back the inheritance money and dropped the restraining order.

Detectives made contact with Emmick and his girlfriend on July 20 and told him to abide by the court order and ‘let it go’, the documents state.

But Emmick apparently ignored the warning, as a few weeks later on August 14 his brother informed police that he had violated the order again.

At that point the brother provided investigators with a vicious email he received from Emmick.

‘You [expletive] think you can steal…and on top of that, you get some [expletive] restraining order on me,’ the email states.

‘You think you are a king, a dictator that gets to dictate my life. You think you have the right to endanger my family. Well [expletive] you and the judge that signed order.

‘[Expletive] just got real as [expletive].’

‘Read this part real carefully,’ the email continued. ‘Think about why I put myself in the position to go to prison for the rest of my life by sending you this.

‘The nest part you better take seriously. Your life and your families [sic] well being will depend on you doing the right thing.

‘I know the consequences if you bring this to the police. My consequences will be nothing compared to yours. You believe in an eye for an eye. So do I.

‘Take me away from my family take your life and your son and daughter become the victims of rape and torture. This is what is going to happen.

‘After you read this you going [sic] going to call me and let me know you are going to get me that money and you are going to judge [sic] and explain that you make a mistke [sic] and you want the order dropped.

Emmick went on to describe what would happen if his brother ‘went the other route’, but that section was not shown in the documents obtained by FOX10.

The outlet reported that Emmick told his brother to meet him in order to ‘stop people from killing the victim’s family’.

Emmick is pictured at his arraignment, where a judge warned him that he will face severe consequences if he attempts to contact his brother should he post bail

Emmick was arrested within hours of when his brother brought the email to the police.

He allegedly admitted to hiring someone to kill his brother, but later claimed that he made that up.

But investigators say he had taken out about 600 ounces of silver worth about $17,000 to pay a hitman.

The brother said he was still shaken by the ordeal when he spoke to FOX10 on Tuesday.

Emmick’s bail has been set at $350,000, according to jail records.

During his arraignment, a judge warned Emmick that he will face severe consequences if he attempts to contact his brother should he post bail.