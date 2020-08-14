Man rescued after seven years in solitary confinement in parents’ home

A 32-year-old man Ahmad Aliyu, who was kept in solitary confinement in his parents home for seven years, has been rescued. Police spokesperson DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the rescued of Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters, Kumbotso local government area of the state. Ahmad lost his physical strength and was emaciated […]

