Man robbed, killed in Ibadan after withdrawing money from bank

A middle-aged man, identified as Taoreed Olusola, was yesterday afternoon shot dead by robbers around Agodi Secretariat, Government House Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The assailants, according to sources, trailed Olusola from a new generation bank around Bodija where he had gone to withdraw some money. He was shot by two yet-to-be identified gunmen after being attacked on a bike directly opposite the Oyo State Environmental Task Force.

The two gunmen on a motorcycle overtook his bike, and shot him in the process. A small bag containing the suspected money he had collected from the bank, as well as the bike, were also stolen.

The victim died on the spot and his body was deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary, Ring Road. It was reliably gathered that the man was being trailed by the men after withdrawing the sums of N150,000 and N296,000 respectively.

Taoreed, in the confusing situation, swiftly passed through the Government House Road but the men immediately attacked him, shot two bullets into his body, collected the money and rode his bike away.

At the scene of the incident, bloodstains on some parts of the road indicated that Taoreed crawled to the side of the road where he was helped by passers-by to the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital (UCH) by officials of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force in their vehicle, where he gave up the ghost.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident. Two mobile phones and the sum of N90,000 cash were found on the body. Fadeyi said the police were on the trail of the hoodlums.

