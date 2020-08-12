Man sells own baby to pay wife’s delivery bill

Agency Reporter

Police in Rivers State have paraded a man who allegedly sold his baby boy hours after he was born.

Izuchukwu Okoye was said to have sold the baby for N600,000 and told his relatives that the child died shortly after birth.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni told journalists that the incident happened on Sunday at Igwuruta, Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state, adding that nurses who delivered the child at a baby factory have been arrested alongside other suspects.

“Men of the anti-robbery squad working on credible intelligence bust a child factory at Igwuruta where they recovered a day-old baby, who was sold hours after delivery,” Omoni said.

Okoye said he resorted to selling off the baby in order to offset his wife’s hospital bill, adding that his wife bled so much after being delivered of the baby.

The child has been reunited with his mother, police said.

