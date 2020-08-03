Daily News

Man sentenced to one year imprisonment for stealing NBA water tank

By
0
Post Views: Visits 52

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

Magistrate Sam Obaleye  sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. Titi Olatoye, told the court that Segun committed the offence on July 30 at about 12:35 a m. at the High court, Ota, Ogun.

Olatoye said that the convict entered into the premise of the High court in Ota and stole ”Geepee” tank belonging to the NBA, valued at N50,000.

She said that the convict was arrested and taken to the Police Station, Ota, by one police officer after he could not give satisfactory answer as to where he was taking the tank to.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of  Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.(NAN)

Northern Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume dies aged 83

Previous article

Alleged theft: Man in court for stealing provisions from ‘Baby mama’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News