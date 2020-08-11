Man Stabbed to Death While Separating Relationship Battle

Muhammed Obadimeji, has been stabbed to death while separating a fight between two men, Eniola Ayodele and Kayode Babashola, in the Dopemu area of Lagos State.

Ayodele and Babashola were fighting over their girlfriend, Barakat Wasiu, when Obadimeji intervened to make peace.

While separating the rivals, it was learnt that Ayodele, who was armed with a sharp object, allegedly stabbed Obadimeji in the chest in an attempt to stab Babashola.

The impact of the stabbing made Obadimeji to fall to the ground, but as the 25-year-old was clutching on to life, some good Samaritans came to his rescue and rushed him to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, for urgent attention.

However, it was learnt that Obadimeji died in the process of being treated.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Obadimeji had no relationship with Barakat, but played the role of a peacemaker between Ayodele and Babashola when they were fighting, adding that he was stabbed to death in the process.

He said, “The boyfriends were fighting over the girl and the person who came to separate them was killed. One of them stabbed the person, who wanted to separate them and the injury led to his death. The man knew nothing about the fight; he wasn’t the one in a relationship with the girl; he just intervened to stop the fight and that was it.

“The girl is a teenager and somebody was killed because of her. The police have arrested the two rival men and the girl. All of them are in the police station.”

The deceased’s corpse was deposited in the Yaba General Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, while the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said a good Samaritan reported the incident to the police, adding that one of the rival lovers stabbed Obadimeji, while trying to separate them.

Elkana stated, “On Sunday, August 9, 2020, around 1.30pm, information was received from a good Samaritan that one Eniola Ayodele, 28, was fighting with Kayode Babashola, 31, over a girl, Barakat Wasiu, all of who stay in the same address on Momodu Street, Orile-Agege.

“During the fight, Eniola Ayodele allegedly used a sharp object to stab one Muhammed Obadimeji, 25, who was said to have come to separate them, in the chest. The peacemaker was rushed to the LASUTH in Ikeja for treatment and later died.

“A team of policemen was mobilised to the scene of the incident, where Ayodele, Babashola and Barakat Wasiu were all arrested and brought to the station. Obadimeji’s corpse has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital in Yaba for autopsy. Investigation is in progress and the case has been transferred to the SCIID, Panti, Yaba, for further action.”

