Man survives fire burn as petrol tanker explodes in Bauchi

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

An unidentified man in a video shared with Vanguard fights for his life after a petrol tanker exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi around 4 am on Thursday.

Although the cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses say the inferno destroyed a lot of properties.

A senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) found at the scene of the accident who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that he wouldn’t want to divulge any information so that it will not conflict with the statement from his office.

The FRSC Information Officer in Bauchi has promised to release a statement later.

