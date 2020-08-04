Man United in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Dortmund’s Sancho for record fee

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is edging closer to a move to Man Utd with negotiations entering an ‘advanced’ stage, according to reports.

A report in German publication Bild yesterday evening claimed that negotiations between the two clubs were ‘picking up speed’ while Dortmund expected that Man Utd would pay their €120m demands.

And now The Guardian claim that Man Utd ‘are in advanced negotiations’ with the Bundesliga side over a deal worth ‘an initial €100m (£90m)’ which would set a transfer record for an English player.

Their talks over a move for Sancho have ‘intensified in recent weeks’ and there would be ‘a further €20m potentially due in performance-related add-ons’.

The report adds that Dortmund ‘are keen to resolve his future as soon as possible to enable them to purchase a replacement’ while Sancho is ‘believed to be open to the move’.

Meanwhile, German football expert Raphael Honigstein recently explained the “murky” situation to Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast: “How much is the value of him staying with us?”

“If we have to sell him for less next year, is that still a deal that is good for us because we have a better chance of winning the Bundesliga and going far in the Champions League next season with Sancho.

“That’s why they’ve been so adamant for the £110m valuation being met and being met earlier because they don’t want to get into a situation where they can’t bring anyone in, and they don’t want this to be a recurring theme until mid-October when the window could potentially still be open.

“Manchester United are still saying they are just in talks. It’s a bit murky where both sides will try to get the best possible deal. There’s a lot of poker and double-bluffing going on but it’s now down to United to say ‘here’s the money’.

“The line in the sand that Dortmund have made both in terms of the valuation and the deadline means it will be hard for them to back down from this stance. United are going to have to go very far to meet those demands.”

Football 365

Vanguard

The post Man United in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Dortmund’s Sancho for record fee appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...