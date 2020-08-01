Daily News

Man Who Lost Penis Allegedly Gets New One In His Arm

By
0
Post Views: Visits 65

A man has become the first man in the world to have a new penis built on his arm after he lost his to a blood infection. Malcolm MacDonald was even given an extra two inches by the surgeon but has had to live with the appendage on his arm for four years. The 45-year-old […]

The post Man Who Lost Penis Allegedly Gets New One In His Arm appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Man Who Lost Penis Allegedly Gets New One In His Arm appeared first on Breaking News.

Wanted: a ‘one-handed’ economic vision for Nigeria

Previous article

Ferran Torres eyes new challenge as Man City deal inches closer

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News