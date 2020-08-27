Daily News

Manchester United’s Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
Post Views: Visits 22

Our Reporter

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus.

France coach Didier Deschamps explained this was why he was omitted from the France squad announced Thursday for next month’s Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia.

READ ALSO: Red Devils faithful await Pogba, Fernandes partnership

The World Cup winner has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga, who was called up for the first time alongside Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa: Masiyiwa Announces Landmark Completion of Fibre Link From Cape Town to Moanda

Previous article

Zimbabwe: Tanganda Eyes South African Market

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News