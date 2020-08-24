Manufacturing: CBN’s policy ventilator to the rescue

The outbreak of COVID-19 disease and the associated decline in oil prices resulted in the shutdown of factories, as manufacturers could no longer import raw materials required for production. Customer patronage also plummeted. The crisis put the manufacturing sector literally on life support and a threatened recession, but, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rose to the occasion, dishing out an avalanche of fiscal and monetary policy interventions to breathe life into the sector. With the interventions, the sector looks good to return to the path of sustained production. Assistant Editor CHIKODI OKEREOCHA reports.

They would probably go down as the swiftest and most comprehensive support systems and stimulus packages aimed at halting the total collapse of Nigeria’s industrial sector.

By their sheer size, reach, and speed of delivery, the deluge of fiscal and monetary policy interventions so far directed at the manufacturing sector, courtesy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to cushion the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in oil prices, it may not be long before the sector bounces back.

Some of the CBN’s interventions that may have buoyed hope of a possible rebound of the industrial sector post-COVID-19 include the creation of N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); N100 billion intervention funds in healthcare loans to pharmaceutical companies, especially key local ones that will be granted funding facilities to support the procurement of raw materials and equipment required to boost local drug production.

Other strategic interventions by the apex bank aimed at pulling the struggling sector back from the brink include the setting aside of N1 trillion in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors; reservation of 60 per cent of its N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund for women entrepreneurs. In all, the real sector support fund to boost manufacturing comprised 44 Greenfield and Brownfield projects for which about N93.2 billion has already been disbursed.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Central China, in December 2019, and subsequent spread into Nigeria on February 27, 2020, it’s been a tale of woes for Africa’s largest and most populous economy, particularly the manufacturing sector. The virus deeply disrupted the global supply chain. With China as the second largest economy in the world and a major supplier of inputs for manufacturing companies around the world, Nigeria inclusive, local manufacturers were thrown into confusion.

Many manufacturers and service providers have since been experiencing acute shortage of raw materials and intermediate inputs, a development that has implications for capacity utilisation, employment generation [and retention] and adequacy of products’ supply to the domestic market. The fact that over 70 per cent of manufactured goods in Nigeria are imported underscored the seriousness of the crisis.

As if the disruption of manufacturers’ supply chain was not bad enough, total or partial lockdown, border closure and other movement restrictions adopted by the federal and state governments to curb the spread of the rampaging virus practically brought the sector to its knees. For months, several businesses (large corporates and SMEs) were shut down.

•Emefiele •MAN President, Mansur Ahmed

Many of them that have managed to remain afloat have had to contend with heavy revenue shortages. Others resorted to downsizing of their workforces, or in most cases, payment of half salaries to their workers.

With the crisis placing a heavy financial burden on manufacturers, especially small businesses, amidst fears of a looming economic recession, it was clear to the economic managers that without rolling out comprehensive intervention and stimulus packages to salvage the real sector, the economy and Nigerians are in for trouble of unimaginable magnitude.

But the CBN was determined to push back the catastrophe. One of the swift responses was the N100 billion financial lifeline announced by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee at an extra-ordinary meeting held in Lagos, in March this year. Under the scheme, which gladdened the hearts of manufacturers in the pharmaceutical segment, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele listed the companies to include, but not limited to, Emzor, Fidson, GSK, May & Baker, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Neimeth, Sagar, Orange Drugs, and Dana Pharma.

Emefiele explained that the Bankers’ Committee took the decision to support the pharmaceutical companies because the COVID-19 pandemic was a grave public health concern. Besides, many drug-manufacturing countries, he said, planned or had already banned the export of drugs and medical supplies from their respective countries, thereby leaving Nigeria no choice but to produce the drugs locally.

The same sentiment in favour of encouraging local production also saw the CBN supporting households and MSMEs with its N50 billion TCF. The purpose was to advance credit to MSMEs to allow them expand their productive capacity through equipment upgrade and Research & Development (R&D).

This must be why, in its circular on the guidelines for the implementation of the facility, the CBN put the interest rate at five per cent per annum (all-inclusive) up to February 28, 2021. Thereafter, the interest rate on the facility shall revert to nine per cent per annum (all-inclusive) as from March 1, 2021.

The facility’s reach is quite extensive and encompassing. It includes MSMEs in agricultural value chain activities, the hospitality industry (accommodation and food services), airline service providers, health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies), manufacturing/value addition, trading and other income-generating activities as may be prescribed by the CBN.

It also included households with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected by the scourge. While households can access a maximum of N3 million, the loan amount for SMEs will be determined based on the activity, cash flow and industry/segment size of the beneficiary subject to a maximum of N25 million.

The apex bank, The Nation learnt, will source the N50 billion TCF from its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF). The fund will be administered through the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank. This means that while the CBN will be providing the funds, applicants will have to apply for the loan through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Shot in the arm of women entrepreneurs

One of the interesting highlights of CBN’s strategic move to reboot the economy badly bruised by the double shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and crashing oil prices was the emphasis on women entrepreneurs. Through the N220 billion Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Fund, the apex bank increased women’s access to finance.

Consequently, women-run small businesses across the country will get 60 per cent of the fund through banks and other financial institutions as the CBN moves to close the financial gap and ensure gender-equal financing.

Other monetary policies and measures by the CBN aimed at reflating the economy include one year extension of a moratorium on principal repayments for CBN intervention facilities; reduction of interest rate on intervention loans from nine per cent to five percent; strengthening of the loan to deposit ratio policy.

Others are granting regulatory forbearance to banks to restructure terms of facilities in affected sectors; adoption of a unified exchange rate system for inter-bank and parallel market rates to ease pressure on FOREX earnings as oil prices continues to plummet.

That was not all. The CBN also rolled out a number of fiscal policies and interventions such as the reduction of the crude oil benchmark price from $57 to $30; commencement of a three month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans.

Similar moratorium was also given to all Federal Government-funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.

Heeding manufacturers’ outcry

Most of the interventions resonated with the outcry of operators in the real sector, particularly manufacturers, who, even before the lockdown, made a case for the Federal Government to provide safety nets and ensure seamless operations.

For instance, the President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, urged government to consider the introduction of fiscal measures such as waivers on import duties on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and other essential products and also extend tax holiday to companies on corporate tax.

He also called on government to waive the Value Added Tax (VAT); reduce the burden of personal income tax as a way of increasing the disposable income of an average Nigerian worker, including a reduction of the financial pressure on companies occasioned by COVID-19 by compensating manufacturing concerns that were forced to shut down.

As far-reaching as CBN’s interventions are, the picture of the extent they have impacted the industrial sector will be clear in the coming weeks and months. But the consensus is that there is need for the CBN to scale up its monitoring, enforcement and compliance to ensure that the interventions get to the targeted beneficiaries.