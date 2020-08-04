Daily News

Many dead, injured as explosion rocks Lebanon

By Alao Abiodun with agency report              

A massive explosion on Tuesday rocked downtown Beirut, destroying much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant smoke rose above the capital.

According to Associated Press, a Lebanese Red Cross official said many were dead and wounded but did not state exact figure.

The footage trending on social media showed hundreds of casualties.

It showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks.

Meanwhile, the cause of the blast is yet to be known as at the time of report.

