Many feared dead as police, IPOB clash in Enugu

Emene was tense for much of Sunday as many people were feared dead and others missing as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed with security agencies in Enugu State on Sunday. Church services were disrupted as worshippers fled the chaotic scene to avoid being caught in the cross-fire. Shots were fired as teargas fumes filled the area, especially between St Patrick Secondary School and St Joseph Catholic Church along the old Abakaliki Road. Eyewitnesses said trouble started at about 7.00 am when some policemen attempted to disperse IPOB members who were meeting at the Community Secondary School, Emene. Members of the group were said to have resisted the interruption and turned violent when IPOB members stood their ground. IPOB alleged that the security agencies killed 22 of its members and injured 42 others in the shooting, but this could not be independently verified. The group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said in a statement: open quote “Today (yesterday), the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically, which consumed the lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation. “This rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due cause. IPOB members have been slaughtered and arrested in their numbers across different locations in Enugu State on Sunday. “We must warn and put the whole world on notice that Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are a peaceful organisation with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within the shortest period.” “We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land. The efforts of the Nigerian government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity” end of quote In a live radio broadcast the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu pointedly stated that henceforth, IPOB ceases to tolerate further killings of Biafran citizens across the length and breath of Biafraland. He stated: open quote “This evening, Sunday 23rd August 2020, I am giving the order that wherever a Biafran is killed, I want 100 police and army officers that perpetrated the crime, to be killed. We are no longer going to allow that impunity to continue. They are going to bury their own soon and that is, if they will find their dead bodies. I will make sure that they will never find them. You see these Fulani idiots in our land, in eight weeks, we are not going to give them a dime. They think that we are going to keep quiet because we value life”. End of quote. Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to stop its security operatives from attacking members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. In a series of tweets, the former Minister warned that the ranks of IPOB would continue to swell if the security continues to attack them. The Police in Enugu have reportedly arrested 5 suspects in Sunday’s clash allegedly between members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and officials of the Department of the State Services(DSS). Confirming the arrests, the State Police Commissioner Ahmed Abdurrahman said the DSS officials were on routine assignment when they were intercepted by IPOB members. The Police Commissioner said it took a joint operation of the Police, Army and other security agencies to rescue one out of the two abducted DSS officials.

Like this: Like Loading...