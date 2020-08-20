Marginal oil fields: Fed Govt, oil communities to dialogue

Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

DELTA State Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro has said the Federal Government will dialogue with oil-producing communities about their demands on marginal oil fields.

Some ethnic groups have been threatening to disrupt oil operations over alleged neglect.

But Otuaro, who spoke on Wednesday in Asaba, said the government did not wish for the agitation to escalate into a bigger problem.

He said: “The Federal Government has said it would not allow the agitation to escalate into bigger problems. That was agreed at the Abuja meeting I attended. Representatives of the oil-bearing communities will be invited and discussions will hold in stages for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders.

“Only last week, the Federal Government sought information from the state which will assist the process, while giving indication it was putting together its relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that will be part of the engagement.

“I am sure our wait won’t be long or endless. A result-oriented dialogue is a process, not an event, and preparations for same have begun. If I was not myself convinced, I would not sustain my appeals to the communities.

“I must thank the oil-bearing communities for listening to appeals to exercise restraint and surrender to the coming dialogue where problems get resolved.”