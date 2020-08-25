Masari: Fed Govt will complete road soon

From Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari on Monday assured visiting Niger Republic Governor of Maradi, Zakari Ummaru that the Federal Government would look into the possibility of completing the three-kilometre Jibiya-Madarumfa-Maradi road project.

Masari, who was responding to a request from the visitor, explained that the government would contact the Federal Ministry of Works before embarking on the project.

“Although the Maradi governor had come with a Bill of Quantity for the remaining 3.5 kilometres which is on Nigerian soil, engineers from the Ministry of Works will also assess the remaining portion of the road to be completed.”