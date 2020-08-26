Masari inaugurates Exploration and Mining Company in Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

By Shehu Dajuma, Katsina

Katsina state governor Alhaji Aminu Masari, has inaugurated the governing board for the state-owned Exploration and Mining Company.

Masari who inaugurated the board on Wednesday in Katsina said that the board was created to promote Jobs provision for the teeming youths in the state.

He explained that the present APC administration has as it’s the cardinal objective for the welfare and security of the citizens of the State.

He said that the solid minerals sector has a key role to play in the development of the economy and improvement of the state internally generated revenue, especially in times of economic crisis as a result of fall in the prices of crude oil caused by global health pandemic of COVID-19.

Governor Aminu Masari revealed that the purpose of establishing a state-owned company is to promote the exploration and utilization of available mineral resources in the state.

Masari explained that the company in synergy with relevant Federal Government agencies had the responsibility of regulating the development of natural resources.

He said that the State Government requires every prospective resource developer to obtain relevant approvals for exploration of the desired mineral resource, which would be consistently monitored to ensure that guidelines are properly adhered to in the sector.

The Governor explained that the contributions of the mining sector to the nation’s earnings are insignificant to make an impact but it has become imperative to develop and monitor the sector to stop over-dependence on oil alone.

Masari explained that the State Government has made the development of the minerals sector one of its priorities, adding that Katsina State had been blessed with over 37 types of mineral resources across the 34 Local Governments in the state.

He said these minerals resources include Gold, Manganese, Kaolin, asbestos, iron ore, copper and emerald among others.

The chairman of the new governing board Alhaji Salisu Mamman Chairman of Continental computer and other members of the board include Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Managing Director of Katsina state Investment and property Development company, Alhaji Abdulkadir Aliyu Faskari, the chairman of Katsina State Miners Association.

Others include Alhaji Kabir Musa Kaita, the Acting Managing Director of the company, Geologist, Yahaya Iro Dansani is to serve as secretary to the Board.

