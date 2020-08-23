Masari urges Katsina women to cry out against rape

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has called on Katsina women to cry out against rapists and those carrying out violent acts against women in the state.

He also warned of the consequences of keeping quiet, which might translate into the complicity of aiding, abetting and helping rapist to escape justice through induced bargains from the parents and family members of the alleged rapists.

Masari, who was addressing a rally organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in collaboration with the Women Commission in front of Government House, Katsina, charged the women to be bold enough to raise alarm for culprits to be apprehended and dealt with by the laws.

He maintained that the state government had, through the House of Assembly, promulgated a law, which considered rape cases resulting into murder to be on the same page as murder and attracting death penalties, while rape without murder is to be followed up with capital punishment.

He lamented that rapists escape from justice because people are not coming forward to give evidences against them

He said, ”Banditry has brought increased cases of rape in the state. Kidnappers too have been raping and maiming women in the state.

“Of recent too, youths who lost in seeking for a girl’s hand in marriage conspired and incited kidnappers to pick the bride for rape.”

He assured that the state government would continue to rise to the occasion for sanity to be restored in the society.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Rabe Muhammad Daura explained that the rally was organised as a follow-up to a workshop organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Women Commission on Rape in the state.

She expressed the hope that government would act promptly in addressing rising cases of rape in the state.

Chairperson of the Women Commission, Hajiya Hajara Idris lamented that the workshop was organised following increasing cases of rape.

She said the workshop was taking place in the 36 states and the federal capital territory, Abuja.