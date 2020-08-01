Masari urges Muslims to pray against banditry attacks in Katsina

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Friday called on Muslims in the state to use the period of the El-el Kabir celebration to fervently pray for the restoration of peace and stability in communities facing banditry attacks as well as other security challenges in the state.

Masari, who was speaking shortly after the Eid prayer at Danfodio Mosque, in Katsina, the state capital, also called for unity and tolerance among residents of the state.

He said: “I appeal to residents for prayers for Allah’s intervention to enable the state overcome banditry and kidnapping. We should also try and prepare ourselves because when we pray to Allah, Allah will always listen to us.

“Banditry and other nefarious activities bedevilling the state required sustained prayers to seek God’s intervention to ease off the impediment people are facing in the state.”

The governor further explained that his administration would continue to support security operatives in the theatre of operations in order to tackle the wave of insecurity confronting the state.

He urged residents, particularly those living in the frontline local government areas to give security agencies the needed support by providing relevant information that would tackle the security challenges.

In a related development, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, has donated five cows as Sallah gifts to the soldiers currently in the frontline of the battle to rescue Katsina State from the grip of banditry attacks

A press release which was signed by the Emir’s Public Relations Officer said a delegation from the Emirate Council led by Kaura Katsina, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, presented the gift items to the Commander, 17 Brigade, Brigadier General W.B Idris, at their headquarters in Katsina.

The Emir further expressed satisfaction with the efforts by the military to terminate the activities of bandits in the state

He said: ”The effort by the soldiers is beginning to restore sanity in the troubled local government areas and we are grateful for that.”

Like this: Like Loading...