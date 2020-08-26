Masari urges Police to verify candidates’ character before recruiting them

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

The Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, has advised the police authority to verify the character of prospective candidates before it recruits them into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Masari gave the advice when he received the 15-man recruitment team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abubakar Aliyu, to Katsina on Tuesday.

He noted that even if prospective candidates scaled through the screening, the NPF should still verify their character.

He said that the police could investigate the candidates’ character from their immediate communities or traditional institutions where they came.

“I think there should be character verification; the six months duration for the training of a constable at the police college is not enough.

“I urged the NPF to review this curriculum to groom fine policemen and officers for a better society,” Masari said.

Earlier in a remark, the recruitment team leader to the state, announced that the force would recruit 10,000 police constables.

Aliyu said that the recruitment was in line with the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to secure the country from vices.

He listed such vices to include corruption, kidnapping, banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and cattle rustling, among others.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) charged us to exhibit high sense of sincerity, honesty and transparency in the recruitment exercise,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard