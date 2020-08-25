Matthew Perry puts beachfront Malibu bachelor pad with ocean views on the market for $14.95million

Matthew Perry is looking to lighten up his real estate portfolio, as he puts yet another property on the market.

The four-time Emmy nominee has been trying to sell his Century City condo for more than a year.

And he recently put his beachfront Malibu bachelor pad, which features gorgeous sweeping ocean views, on the market for a whopping $14.95million.

The 51-year-old discreetly bought the cozy beach house back in a 2011, in an off-market deal for $12million.

He’s selling the contemporary abode through Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg and husband Bobby Boyd.

The 5,500-square-foot property sits on an upscale Malibu street, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Sitting behind a securely gated entry, the glass front door opens to a spacious foyer with a steel and wood staircase.

Equally spacious throughout, the open-format interior features hardwood floors and wooden ceilings with exposed beams.

A galley kitchen comes with custom cabinetry and fixtures, as well as high-end commercial quality appliances.

The living and dining areas are separated by a freestanding fireplace, while opening up to a wooden deck that wraps around the house.

The beautiful master suite spans the width of the house, featuring its own sitting room, a vast dressing room with wooden wardrobes and a luxurious bathroom.

The master suite also spills out through floor-to-ceiling sliding windows to its own private balcony, overlooking the serene ocean.

If that view isn’t enough, there’s also a massive screening room, which seats up to 10 people with deep plush sofas.

For an extra layer of luxury, a small spa is built into a wooden deck, inside a peaceful private courtyard.

Perry’s latest listing comes after he recently cut the price of his Century City condo, in July, from an ambitious $35million to $27million, after having it on the market for nearly a year.

The actor, is selling his almost 9,300-square-foot condo on the 40th floor of The Century, an uber-upscale luxury high-rise apartment building that is adjacent to ritzy Beverly Hills.

Originally placed on the market in August 2019 at an asking price of $35 million – at the time the most expensive condominium listed in LA, Page Six reported – the sale page for the property now pegs it at ‘just’ $27M… signifying a hefty reduction in price.

The condo, listed with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass realty company, is described as a ‘mansion in the sky.’

It comes equipped with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four terraces with outstanding views of Los Angeles and its surroundings, from the LA skyline all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Built in 2010, the Century is a celebrity-friendly gated building featuring round-the-clock concierge services along with top-tier security.

Other features include a giant pool replete with cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness area, movie theater, private wine storage and many more amenities.

Though he seems to be looking to let go of property, Insider listed the star’s net-worth at $80m back in 2018.

He’s preparing to reunite with his Friends co-stars for a long-awaited reunion special on HBO Max, which was recently delayed once again, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.