[DW] Police say they were authorized to board the Japanese-owned ship as part of its investigation into the oil spill that sparked an ecological disaster. Both Japan and France said they will send disaster relief teams.

The post Mauritius: Govt Scrambles to Contain Massive Oil Spill appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Mauritius: Govt Scrambles to Contain Massive Oil Spill appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...