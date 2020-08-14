[RFI] Conservationists in Mauritius are navigating unchartered territory as they struggle to assess the damage from the massive Wakashio oil spill in one of the island’s most ecologically sensitive areas. All efforts have been deployed to protect the fragile ecosystem, which has existed for millions of years.

The post Mauritius: Oil Spill in Mauritius May Thwart Years of Conservation Efforts appeared first on Breaking News.

