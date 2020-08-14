Daily News

Mauritius: Oil Spill in Mauritius May Thwart Years of Conservation Efforts

[RFI] Conservationists in Mauritius are navigating unchartered territory as they struggle to assess the damage from the massive Wakashio oil spill in one of the island’s most ecologically sensitive areas. All efforts have been deployed to protect the fragile ecosystem, which has existed for millions of years.

