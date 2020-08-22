MC Oluomo’s intelligence

OLUSHOLA VICTOR

THERE are certain things that are necessarily acquired within the four walls of a classroom. One is intelligence and Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, seems to have it in abundance.

If you ever wonder how he has become a popular figure in Lagos, you may need to pay attention to how he carries himself in the midst of Yoruba leaders. He always cuts the picture of a humble person who respects his elders despite his influence in NURTW.

He honoured Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, who held the 8th day Fidau prayers for his late mother on Tuesday, August 18. Alongside the treasurer of NURTW in the state, Mustapha Adekunle, aka Sego, Oluomo was spotted at Osun State.

It was learnt that on getting there labour leader didn’t hesitate to pay special recognition to traditional rulers and top personalities who also graced the event. He was seen prostrating himself before them several times.

Oluwo’s mother, Alhaja Suebat Amope Alimi, died on Tuesday, August 11, after a brief illness and was buried same day according to Islamic rites.